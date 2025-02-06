Tragic Boat Disaster: Four Pakistani Victims Repatriated After Deadly West Africa Crossing

The bodies of four Pakistanis who were among those who drowned when a migrant boat capsized off West Africa last month have been repatriated to Pakistan. The remains of these four victims were among 13 Pakistani citizens identified through DNA tests.

The bodies were transported from Morocco overnight via a Saudi flight, which landed at Islamabad International Airport on Thursday. After arrival, the remains were taken to their hometowns in Punjab province for burial.

The Tragic Incident: Boat Capsizes Near Morocco

The ill-fated boat had set off from Mauritania on January 2 with 80 passengers aboard, including several Pakistanis. The boat capsized off the Moroccan port of Dakhla, located on the route to the Canary Islands—a popular destination for migrants attempting dangerous Atlantic crossings. According to the Foreign Ministry and Walking Borders, a Spain-based migrant rights organization, 50 individuals perished in the incident, with 44 of the deceased being from Pakistan.

Human Smuggling and Allegations of Abuse

The family of one of the victims, Mohammad Arslan, has made serious claims regarding human smugglers’ actions. His brother, Mohammad Adnan, told The Associated Press that human smugglers had allegedly tortured and thrown migrants, including his brother, into the sea due to a payment dispute.

Adnan stated that his family had paid 4 million rupees (approximately USD 14,000) upfront to a local human smuggler for the trip to Europe. However, they had yet to pay the remaining 1 million rupees (USD 18,000) when news of the capsizing reached them. Some survivors confirmed the allegations, claiming that the migrants were thrown overboard by smugglers.

Other Survivors’ Accounts

Samar Iqbal, whose brother Qaiser Iqbal also died in the incident, shared his own account, stating that he had lost contact with his brother after receiving a final message indicating that Qaiser was boarding the boat. Iqbal was unaware of the claims regarding the migrants being thrown into the sea until after his brother’s body was returned to Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Response and the Ongoing Fight Against Human Trafficking

Pakistan has already repatriated all 22 Pakistani survivors of the tragic boat journey. Following the sinking, Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari emphasized the importance of strict measures to combat human trafficking. The government has pledged to step up efforts against human traffickers, leading to the dismissal of several immigration officials for their negligence. Each year, hundreds of Pakistanis lose their lives attempting to reach Europe, whether by land or sea, with the assistance of human smugglers.