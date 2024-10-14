Tragic Incident: Father Commits Suicide After Killing His Two Children Due to Family Disputes

In a heart-wrenching incident, a father, overwhelmed by family conflicts and debts, killed his two children before taking his own life. The tragic event took place in Nayagaon, Nanded district, Maharashtra.

Srinivas Reddy (36), originally from Nayagaon, had married Aparna, the daughter of Chittepu Gundare and Sugunavva from Nandivada, Kamareddy district, 12 years ago.

After their marriage, Srinivas moved to live with his in-laws as “Illarikam.” However, over time, tensions grew between him, his wife, and her parents, who began to look down on him for being an “Illarikam” son-in-law. This caused significant emotional distress for Srinivas.

For the past six months, Srinivas had been living separately due to these ongoing disputes. It was also reported that he had developed a habit of betting on cricket and gambling, accumulating debts up to ₹1 lakh.

On the day of Dussehra, Srinivas took his two sons, Vignesh Reddy (4) and Anirudh Reddy (6), under the pretext of visiting relatives for the festival. Tragically, he pushed both children into a well near a farmland and then jumped in himself.

The following morning, their bodies were discovered, and the police have registered a case. The incident has left the local community in shock.