Tragic Road Accident Involving College Buses

Medak: A horrific road accident occurred near Narsapur in Medak District involving two college buses from BV Raju Institute of Technology. The collision resulted in the death of the driver, Nagaraju, while he was receiving medical treatment.

More than 20 students sustained injuries in the accident, and their conditions are being assessed. One of the other drivers is reported to be in critical condition.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident and have assured that necessary measures will be taken to ensure the safety of students during transportation.