Troubles for Don 3: Ranveer Singh’s Upcoming Movie Hit with Unexpected Delays

Mumbai: Fans of the iconic Don franchise have been eagerly awaiting the release of the third installment, Don 3, which promises to bring a fresh twist to the legendary character.

After the success of Amitabh Bachchan’s original portrayal of Don and Shah Rukh Khan’s modern remake, Don 3 was expected to continue the legacy, with Ranveer Singh stepping into the shoes of the infamous Don.

Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the film has already created significant buzz, but recent reports suggest that the movie is facing some major hurdles.

Don 3 Casting News: Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani Set for Iconic Roles

Don 3 promises a thrilling ride, with Ranveer Singh taking on the challenging role of Don. Known for his energetic performances and versatility, Singh’s portrayal of the legendary character has excited fans, though there are high expectations considering the strong legacy of both Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan’s performances. Alongside Singh, Bollywood’s leading lady, Kiara Advani, will star as the female lead, adding to the intrigue surrounding the film. Her presence has only added to the anticipation, especially as fans are curious about the chemistry between Singh and Advani.

However, Kiara Advani is currently occupied with the shooting of War 2, which could delay her availability for Don 3. Despite her packed schedule, her involvement in Don 3 is highly anticipated, with many looking forward to her pairing with Singh.

Delay in Filming: Budget Issues Behind the Setback

Don 3 was initially set to begin filming in January 2025, but recent reports suggest that the movie has been delayed until June 2025. The delay is primarily due to budget issues, with the film’s pre-production costs soaring past the original estimate of Rs. 200 crores. The film’s scope, including international locations and high-end production requirements, has pushed expenses significantly higher than initially planned. This sharp rise in costs has led the makers to pause and rework the budget, causing a delay in the production schedule.

As a result of this setback, Don 3 may not see its release until 2026, pushing back the excitement for what many believe will be a major box office hit. Fans who were eagerly awaiting the movie are now left to wait a bit longer before they can experience Ranveer Singh’s take on the iconic role of Don.

Don 3: High Expectations for a Fresh Take

The Don franchise holds a special place in Bollywood history, with its thrilling plots, iconic characters, and unforgettable performances. Amitabh Bachchan’s portrayal of Don in the 1978 original and Shah Rukh Khan’s more modern, suave version in 2006 captured the hearts of millions. Now, as Ranveer Singh takes over the reins, there is immense pressure to bring something new while staying true to the essence of the character.

Ranveer Singh’s dynamic energy and acting range have always been applauded, and his take on the role of Don is expected to bring a fresh twist to the iconic character. While he has big shoes to fill, Singh’s enthusiasm and raw talent have many believing that he could inject new life into the Don franchise.

The Impact of the Delay on Fans and the Film’s Prospects

The delay of Don 3 until mid-2025, with a potential release date in 2026, is a disappointment for fans who were eagerly awaiting the next chapter in this high-octane action-packed franchise. The extended wait could affect the film’s momentum, especially given the growing competition in Bollywood, where other big-ticket films are constantly being announced.

However, delays in the film industry are not uncommon, and this setback could ultimately result in a more polished and high-quality production. The Don franchise is known for its high production values, and the decision to delay filming to manage costs may be a prudent one in ensuring that the movie delivers on the expectations of audiences.

What’s Next for Don 3 Fans?

While the wait for Don 3 may be longer than anticipated, fans can take solace in the fact that Farhan Akhtar and the team are taking the necessary steps to ensure that the movie meets the high standards set by its predecessors. The delay, though unfortunate, could result in a bigger, better film that not only respects the legacy of the Don franchise but also introduces new elements that could appeal to modern audiences.

The excitement around Ranveer Singh’s role as Don, Kiara Advani’s pairing with him, and the overall high-stakes plot of Don 3 will continue to keep fans engaged as they eagerly await the movie’s eventual release. Despite the hurdles, Don 3 remains one of the most anticipated films of the coming years, and its ultimate success could depend on how well the filmmakers balance the franchise’s classic appeal with a modern twist.

As we wait for more updates, fans can stay hopeful that Don 3 will live up to its hype and be worth the extended wait.