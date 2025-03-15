Trump Administration’s New Travel Ban: 41 Countries Could Face Restrictions – Full List Inside

The administration of former US President Donald Trump is reportedly considering imposing travel restrictions on citizens from 41 countries, according to an internal memo cited by news agency Reuters. The proposed restrictions fall into three categories: full visa suspension, partial visa suspension, and conditional restrictions for countries that fail to address certain concerns highlighted by the US.

US Considers Expanding Travel Ban

A US official, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, stated that the list is not final and could undergo changes. The proposal is yet to receive approval from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

During Trump’s first term, a travel ban was imposed on seven Islamic-majority nations, a move that was later upheld by the US Supreme Court. However, President Joe Biden revoked the order upon taking office, calling it a stain on the political conscience of the nation.

On January 20, Trump signed an executive order calling for stricter security vetting for foreign nationals entering the US, aiming to identify potential security threats.

Countries Affected by the Proposed Travel Ban

The memo categorizes the 41 nations into three groups:

1. Full Visa Suspension

Citizens from these countries could face a complete ban on visas, restricting travel to the US entirely:

Afghanistan

Cuba

Iran

Libya

North Korea

Somalia

Sudan

Syria

Venezuela

Yemen

2. Partial Visa Suspension

For these countries, visas for tourists, students, and certain other categories may be suspended:

Eritrea

Haiti

Laos

Myanmar

South Sudan

3. Conditional Restrictions

These countries could face partial visa restrictions if they fail to meet US security or administrative requirements:

Angola

Antigua and Barbuda

Belarus

Benin

Bhutan

Burkina Faso

Cabo Verde

Cambodia

Cameroon

Chad

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Dominica

Equatorial Guinea

Gambia

Liberia

Malawi

Mauritania

Pakistan

Republic of the Congo

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Sao Tome and Principe

Sierra Leone

East Timor

Turkmenistan

Vanuatu

What Happens Next?

Since the proposal is still under review, it remains unclear whether all countries will be included in the final list. However, if implemented, this policy could reshape US immigration and foreign relations, particularly affecting countries with strong economic, diplomatic, and cultural ties to the US.

