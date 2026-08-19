Trump orders halt to Iran talks: Report

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (US local time) instructed his top envoys to halt their conversations with Iran, according to a CNN report, citing US officials.

Trump told his negotiating team, including Vice President JD Vance and envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, not to engage with Tehran despite what officials described as some “positive discussions” with Iran, the report said.

Signaling his readiness to put the conflict at arm’s length, Trump has been unsatisfied with Tehran’s unwillingness to bend to his demands, according to the report. He wants to wait until Iran’s leaders signal fresh willingness to strike the deal he is seeking before reengaging, reports Xinhua news agency.

The White House is shifting strategy to “strangle” Iran over time rather than resort to further strikes, CNN quoted a source familiar with the matter as saying.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Thursday that the United States would impose measures on Iran that have “never been seen,” and Washington is stepping up a financial campaign against Tehran.

He added that the Treasury Department has targeted Iranian “bank accounts, crypto wallets, assets around the world, cutting off payments into both the leadership in the regime and the government itself.”

Despite repeated earlier assertions that talks were proceeding well, Trump announced on social media on Tuesday that there were “no talks or conversations going on, or scheduled” with Iran.

“The Naval Blockade remains in full force and effect,” he added, claiming the Strait of Hormuz “is open and operating” and “all water mines have been removed or detonated,” contradicting reports that traffic through the global energy waterway remains sharply reduced.

The United States and Iran remain at odds over the Strait of Hormuz and the terms for ending the conflict, with the future of the talks uncertain after a 60-day negotiating period set under a memorandum of understanding ended on Monday.