TSDCA Seizes Antibiotics Worth Rs 1.33 Crore in Major Export Scam at Hyderabad Facility

Hyderabad: In a significant action against pharmaceutical malpractice, the Telangana State Drug Control Administration (TSDCA) has seized antibiotics worth Rs 1.33 crore from a manufacturing facility in the state.

The raid, conducted at Jodas Expoim Pvt Ltd located in Biotech Park, Karkapatla, Siddipet district, uncovered a major scheme involving the unauthorized export of antibiotics to Russia.

The pharmaceutical company had falsely labeled products manufactured by other companies as their own, violating the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

Details of the Seized Antibiotics and Malpractices Unveiled

The seizure involved a substantial quantity of antibiotics, including 38,175 vials of Ampicillin plus Sulbactam 1000 mg + 500 mg injections (Batch No. JD4479). The vials were falsely branded as products of Jodas Expoim Pvt. Ltd., despite actually being manufactured by Indian Genomix Pvt. Ltd., based in Cherlapally, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, Telangana.

The antibiotics, which were destined for export to Russia, were misrepresented under the Jodas Expoim label, a practice that the TSDCA has described as highly deceptive.

Further investigation revealed that other antibiotic products, such as Amoxicillin 1000 mg + Clavulanic Acid 200 mg, Ampicillin plus Sulbactam 2000 mg + 1000 mg, and Meropenem 500 mg, were also falsely labeled and exported to Russia in October and November 2024 under the Jodas Expoim brand name. The contraband antibiotics were exported under fraudulent claims, circumventing proper manufacturing protocols and regulations.

Seizure of Antibiotics and Legal Violations

During the raid, which was led by the Director General of TSDCA, V.B. Kamalasan Reddy, the officers seized antibiotics worth Rs. 1.33 crore. These products were flagged for violating several provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, which governs the manufacturing, labeling, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in India. The TSDCA has initiated action to hold the offenders accountable, with further investigations to be carried out to uncover the full scope of the illicit activities.

Assistant Director P. Ramu and a team of Drugs Inspectors, including S. Vinay Sushmi, Ch. Karthik Siva Chaitanya, T. Shiva Teja, and P. Chandrakala, carried out the raid. The officers also lifted samples for further analysis, as part of the ongoing investigation into the scale of this operation and to assess the potential harm caused by these counterfeit drugs.

Impact and Future Action Against the Offenders

The seizure of these unauthorized pharmaceutical products underscores the growing concerns surrounding the illegal export of drugs from India. Such activities not only violate national and international regulations but also pose significant risks to public health, especially when counterfeit or misbranded antibiotics are involved. These types of illegal exports undermine trust in the pharmaceutical industry and can lead to severe health repercussions for individuals using substandard or unsafe medications.

The TSDCA has assured that it will continue its rigorous enforcement efforts to ensure compliance with drug safety standards. The ongoing investigation is expected to uncover the extent of the illegal activities and will determine the appropriate legal actions to be taken against those responsible for manufacturing, labeling, and exporting the counterfeit products.

As the investigation unfolds, the TSDCA has committed to further strengthening the oversight and regulation of pharmaceutical practices in Telangana, and similar raids and actions are expected to follow as part of the agency’s broader efforts to protect public health and maintain the integrity of the pharmaceutical industry.

Conclusion

The seizure of Rs. 1.33 crore worth of antibiotics by the TSDCA highlights the ongoing efforts to curb pharmaceutical malpractice and illegal exports. The authorities have made it clear that they will not tolerate violations of drug safety regulations, and that swift legal action will be taken against those found guilty of such fraudulent activities. This crackdown is a reminder of the critical importance of regulatory compliance in the pharmaceutical industry, both in India and abroad, to safeguard public health.