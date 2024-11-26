DPRs for 5 New Metro Corridors in Hyderabad Ready, Sent to Government of India

Hyderabad: The Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the five proposed new metro corridors under Phase-II of Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) have been finalized and submitted to the Government of India (GoI) on November 4, 2024. The submission marks a significant step forward in the expansion of the city’s metro network, which is set to improve urban mobility and provide more efficient transportation options to the residents of Hyderabad.

The five new corridors, covering a total length of 76.4 kilometers and 54 stations, include the following routes:

Nagole-Shamshabad (Airport Corridor) : Connecting the city center with Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

: Connecting the city center with Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. Raidurg-Kokapet Neopolis : Connecting key business and residential hubs.

: Connecting key business and residential hubs. MGBS-Chandrayangutta (Old City Corridor) : Aimed at improving connectivity in the historic old city of Hyderabad.

: Aimed at improving connectivity in the historic old city of Hyderabad. Miyapur-Patancheru : Serving the growing suburban areas in the western part of the city.

: Serving the growing suburban areas in the western part of the city. LB Nagar-Hayathnagar: Enhancing connectivity in the eastern suburbs.

The total projected outlay for the construction of Phase-II, including these five corridors, stands at Rs 24,269 crore. Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) Managing Director, NVS Reddy, revealed that the six proposed corridors will significantly expand the metro network, providing residents with more sustainable and faster transit options.

Delinked Corridor

Notably, the proposed sixth corridor between RGIA-Fourth City (Skill University), a 40-kilometer stretch, has been separated from the current Phase-II plans. The reason for the exclusion of this corridor, along with the Paradise-Kandlakoya/Medchal and JBS-Thumukunta/Shamirpet corridors, is the Government of India’s stipulation for a 90 percent Right of Way (RoW) clearance before moving forward.

Key Features of Phase-II Project:

Total length : 76.4 km (five corridors).

: 76.4 km (five corridors). Total stations : 54 stations across all five corridors.

: 54 stations across all five corridors. Project cost : Rs. 24,269 crore.

: Rs. 24,269 crore. Implementation agency : Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd. (HAML).

: Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd. (HAML). Phase-II funding : 50:50 joint venture between the Government of India and the Government of Telangana. Telangana’s share: Rs. 7,313 crore (30% of the total cost). Government of India’s share: Rs. 4,230 crore (18% of the total cost). Debt component: Rs. 11,693 crore (48% of the total cost). PPP component: Rs. 1,033 crore (4% of the total cost).

: 50:50 joint venture between the Government of India and the Government of Telangana.

Projected Ridership for New Corridors (2028)

Once completed, the new metro corridors are expected to handle a significant increase in ridership. Here are the projections for daily ridership by 2028:

Corridor IV (Nagole – Shamshabad RGIA) : 36.8 km with 24 stations, expected daily ridership: 3,70,000 passengers .

: 36.8 km with 24 stations, expected daily ridership: . Corridor V (Raidurg – Kokapet Neopolis) : 11.6 km with 8 stations, expected daily ridership: 92,000 passengers .

: 11.6 km with 8 stations, expected daily ridership: . Corridor VI (MGBS – Chandrayangutta) : 7.5 km with 6 stations, expected daily ridership: 72,000 passengers .

: 7.5 km with 6 stations, expected daily ridership: . Corridor VII (Miyapur – Patancheru) : 13.4 km with 10 stations, expected daily ridership: 1,65,000 passengers .

: 13.4 km with 10 stations, expected daily ridership: . Corridor VIII (LB Nagar – Hayathnagar): 7.1 km with 6 stations, expected daily ridership: 97,000 passengers.

Total Projected Ridership: The five corridors combined are expected to serve around 7,96,000 passengers daily, a major boost for Hyderabad’s public transportation system.

Hyderabad Metro’s Growing Success

The success of Hyderabad Metro Rail is reflected in its cumulative ridership of 63.40 crore passengers over the past seven years. The city’s metro network has become an increasingly popular mode of transport, with daily ridership stabilizing at around 5 lakh passengers. In fact, on August 14, 2024, the Hyderabad Metro achieved a record single-day ridership of 5.3 lakh passengers, covering its three existing corridors.

Once the Phase-II corridors are operational, the daily ridership is expected to rise significantly, potentially reaching 7.9 lakh passengers by 2028. This growth will help reduce traffic congestion, contribute to sustainable urban mobility, and provide a reliable and eco-friendly transport option for the people of Hyderabad.

The completion of these new corridors is a critical step in transforming Hyderabad into a major metropolitan city with a robust and efficient public transport system. The state-of-the-art metro will also play a significant role in promoting economic development and easing transportation challenges in the rapidly growing city.