TSTTA Welcomes Sreeja Akula back from Paris Olympics 2024 along with Coach Somnath Ghosh

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Table Tennis Association (TSTTA), Sports Authority of Telangana (SAT) & Sports Authority of India (SAI) officials P. Nagender Reddy, M Venugopal, Ashish Chakravarthy, Subha Rao Athletic Coach from SAI, Phanendra Fencing Coach, Santosh Chary Swimming Coach, Chaithanya TT Coach from Sports Autority of Telangana welcomed Sreeja Akula who created history by her remarkable performance at the prestigious Paris Olympics.

Sreeja Akula with her exceptional skills and determination, made the nation proud with her stellar performance on the international stage. Her dedication, hard work, and passion for the sport have been truly commendable, and her achievements at the Paris Olympics will be remembered for years to come.

Sreeja’s journey is a true testament to the power of perseverance and belief in one’s abilities. Coach Somnath Ghosh, with his strategic guidance and mentorship played a pivotal role in shaping the success of Sreeja and the entire team.

His experience, expertise and unwavering support have been instrumental in nurturing the talents of the athletes under his guidance.

As Sreeja Akula & Coach Somnath Ghosh bask on the glory of their achievements at the Paris Olympics, The Sports Authority of India, Sports Authority of Telangana & Telangana State Table Tennis Association takes pride in their achievement and the association is committed to providing a nurturing environment for aspiring athletes like Sreeja and continuing to support the growth of table tennis in Telangana.

TSTTA extends its heartfelt congratulations to Sreeja Akula and Coach Somnath Ghosh on their historic performance at the Paris Olympics and looks forward to witnessing their continued success in the table tennis. Their serves as an inspiration to all young athletes and reaffirms TSTTA’s commitment to excellence in sports.