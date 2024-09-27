Two from Hyderabad in US-bound Indian Arena Polo team

Hyderabad: Two of the three-member Indian Arena Polo team, which is participating from October 3-6, in USPA Buddy Combs International Arena Polo Challenge Cup 2024 at Lakeside Polo Club, San Diego, California, are from Hyderabad city.

Incidentally, both are products of Hyderabad Polo & Riding Club (HPRC), a release said here on Friday.

The Indian team comprises Chaitania R Kumar, and Arsalan Khan (both from the city) and Lt. Col. Prithivi Rathore from New Delhi.

They have proven their worth in many international championships.

Their selection marks a significant milestone for Arena Polo in India.

The championship will provide an excellent platform for the Indian team as it rubs shoulders with the more fancied opponents.

The four-day championship will help Indian players to gain international exposure.

Incidentally, Hyderabad Polo & Riding Club will be the official sponsor for the Indian team that is to participate in the USPA Arena Polo Championship 2024.

The next year’s mega sports event at Hyderabad, The World Arena Polo Championship 2025 will take place during February and March of that year at HPRC Arena.

More than a dozen countries will field national teams, from Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America.