Telangana

Two killed in Telangana Road accident

Two persons were killed, and 23 others injured when a tractor carrying a marriage party overturned in Telangana’s Medak district on Wednesday, police said.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Two killed in Telangana Road accident
Two killed in Telangana Road accident

Hyderabad: Two persons were killed, and 23 others injured when a tractor carrying a marriage party overturned in Telangana’s Medak district on Wednesday, police said.

Related Stories
Vote count for Telangana Assembly polls begins
Exciting Start to the 10th Telangana State Senior Inter District Softball Championship 2023 for Men
Sonia Gandhi Extended Invitation to Contest Lok Sabha Seat from Telangana
Tension prevails at Saidabad Polling Station; Malakpet Congress Candidate Attacked
Hyderabad: Congress Candidate Mujeebullah Shareef Assaulted During Charminar Poll Inspection

The incident occurred in Mansanpally when the driver lost control of the vehicle and overturned.

The tractor was carrying 25 members of a marriage party from Bacharam village in Papannapet mandal. They were on their way to Andole village.

Two women were killed in the accident and the remaining passengers were injured. The deceased were identified as Bodemma (48) and Sangamma (45). The injured were admitted to Jogipet Hospital. The condition of one of the injured is said to be critical.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Back to top button