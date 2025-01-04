Two Killed, Three Injured in Road Accident in Baghlan Province, Afghanistan

Kabul: A road accident in Baghlan province, northern Afghanistan, resulted in the deaths of two commuters and injuries to three others, according to the provincial police office’s statement on Saturday.

Accident Details

The incident occurred on Friday evening in the Baghlan-e-Markazi district, where a vehicle collided with another car. The collision led to the death of two individuals on the spot, and three others sustained injuries. The injured were immediately transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Contributing Factors to Road Accidents in Afghanistan

Road accidents are a frequent occurrence in Afghanistan, primarily due to poor road conditions, reckless driving, challenging terrain, overloading, speeding, and improper overtaking.

Other Recent Fatalities in Road Accidents

On December 20, a similar road crash took place in Parwan province, eastern Afghanistan. A passenger vehicle veered off the road in Salang district, causing it to plunge into a ravine. Two people died at the scene, and three others were injured.

Earlier, on December 6, two separate accidents in Jawzjan and Zabul provinces claimed lives. In Jawzjan, a car swerved off the road, resulting in one death and ten injuries. In Zabul, another vehicle accident caused two deaths and two injuries when a car overturned on a highway connecting Kandahar and Kabul.

Reckless Driving a Major Cause

Police officials have attributed the rising number of traffic accidents in Afghanistan to reckless driving. They stress that carelessness on congested roads continues to claim lives, with the authorities urging drivers to be more cautious.