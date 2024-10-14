Two Youngsters Die in Road Accident in Sircilla

Rajanna-Sircilla: A tragic road accident near Mamidipalli in Konaraopet mandal claimed the lives of two young men late on Sunday night.

The victims, identified as Sura Anil (22) and Vikruthi Dileep (21), were traveling on a motorcycle when they lost control and crashed into a roadside tree at a curve.

The incident occurred as the pair was making their way to Mamidipalli. Both were residents of Hanumajipet in Vemulawada rural mandal.

While Anil was pronounced dead at the scene, Dileep succumbed to his injuries later while receiving treatment at the hospital.

Anil was living in the village, while Dileep was studying in Hyderabad. The accident has shocked the local community, and condolences have been pouring in for the bereaved families.