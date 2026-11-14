U19 Asia Cup: Pakistan opt to bat first as India miss Ishan Sood for final

Al Amerat: Pakistan U19 won the toss and opted to bat first against India U19 in the U19 Asia Cup final at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground here on Saturday.

Pakistan U19 went unchanged from their semifinal win against Bangladesh, while India U19 made one change to the Playing XI from the Afghanistan semifinal victory.

India made one change to their Playing XI as India’s highest-wicket-taker, Ishan Sood, missed out due to a niggle, with Chigurupati Venkata coming in.

“We want to bat first. Pitch looks for batting; that’s why we want to bat. Now we are looking forward to the final and going full strength. Same team,” Pakistan U19 captain Farhan Yousaf said at the toss.

Meanwhile, India captain Lakshya Raichandani said, “Happy to bowl first. Batting has peaked at the right time and yeah, we will continue to bowl good.One change. Ishan has a back niggle so Venkata comes in.”

India are looking for a record-extending ninth U19 Asia Cup final and also revenge for the 2025 defeat they suffered against Pakistan in the showdown clash.

Pakistan, which won its second title last year, will be eyeing a title defence.

Pakistan have looked like a team to beat as they have won all of their matches, while India have dropped just one game, and that was against Pakistan in the group stage of the junior-level tournament.

India’s campaign has largely been led by two stars — Aaryavir Sehwag and Ishan Sood, but the team will need more support from the other batsmen and bowlers if they want to beat a strong Pakistan team. Moreover, India are now missing Sood in the final as well.

Aaryavir has scored 303 runs in four matches, averaging 101, and is the competition’s top scorer. Aaryavir has scored 303 runs across four matches, including two fifties and a ton.

Playing XIs:

India U19: Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani(c), Aaryavir Sehwag, VK Vineeth, Yashbardhan Chauhan, Arjun Rajput, Anvay Dravid(w), Manal Chauhan, Mohit Ulva, Aryan Savsani, Kavya Patel, Chigurupati Venkata

Pakistan U19: Usman Khan, Hayam Khan, Abdul Qadir, Farhan Yousaf(c), Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Hamza Zahoor(w), Hasnain Abbas Dar, Mohammad Sayyam, Rizwanullah, Niqab Shafiq

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