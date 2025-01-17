U19 WC: Parunika Sisodia’s Journey from Tennis to Cricket, Ready to Make Her Mark

Parunika’s Early Beginnings in Tennis

New Delhi: Parunika Sisodia is not your average teenager. With sparkling eyes and an honest smile, she began her sports journey in tennis. As a young Under-12 tennis player in New Delhi, she admired greats like Serena Williams and Sania Mirza. However, everything changed in January 2018 when, while watching her father, Sudhir, teach cricket at the Yamuna Sports Complex, Parunika decided to switch from tennis to cricket.

Transition to Cricket and Early Challenges

The transition to cricket was not easy, but Parunika embraced the challenge with gratitude and determination. “I am feeling very grateful because it’s a very exciting emotion – playing for India, that too in a World Cup is a big thing,” she shared. Parunika’s journey has had its ups and downs, but her growth has been remarkable, and she is now gearing up to contribute significantly to India’s U19 Women’s T20 World Cup campaign in 2025, hoping to retain the title they won in 2023.

Boost from U19 Women’s Asia Cup Victory

India’s victory in the inaugural Women’s U19 Asia Cup in Malaysia boosted Parunika’s confidence ahead of the World Cup. “The Asia Cup win has definitely helped us to calm the chills we were having,” she said. Parunika and her team are now focused on doing their best in the upcoming tournament. Their coaches have encouraged them to express themselves on the field, and the team is prepared to play with full confidence.

Parunika’s Impressive Cricket Debut

Parunika’s cricketing journey took a significant leap when she made her debut for Delhi in the Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy on October 31, 2021, against Jharkhand. On her debut, she took an outstanding 5 wickets for 26 runs, a performance that remains her fondest memory. “I was straightaway called for seniors from U19 and everyone was just telling me to calm down. They were like ‘Don’t be nervous and just bowl. Even if you get hit, we’ll just back you up’,” she recalled. Her first five-wicket haul was a standout achievement, especially considering she only took up cricket three years prior.

Cricket Shift: From Batter to Bowler

Originally, Parunika started her cricket career as a batter, influenced by watching legends like Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana. However, a change in her bowling style came unexpectedly during a rainy day when she started bowling left-arm spin. “Then I think I was bowling well, and my father saw it and he was like, ‘You have to bowl spin now’,” she explained. Since then, her left-arm spin has been a crucial part of her bowling style, and she draws inspiration from former New Zealand cricketer Daniel Vettori.

Consistent Success in Senior Women’s Cricket

Parunika’s hard work in cricket paid off when she became the leading wicket-taker in the 2022/23 Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy, taking 21 wickets. Her stellar performance also led her to be selected by the Gujarat Giants for the inaugural 2023 Women’s Premier League (WPL) season. Despite not performing as well as she hoped with her team finishing last, Parunika gained invaluable experience and learned to manage the pressure of playing at such a high level.

Learning from the Best: A Star-Studded WPL Experience

Parunika’s time in the WPL was a dream come true as she got the chance to meet her cricketing idols. She recalls meeting Mithali Raj, her childhood inspiration, for the first time and how excited she was when Mithali recognized her as a left-arm spinner. “I was so happy from inside that she knew my name and what I do in cricket,” Parunika said.

U19 World Cup: Focused on the Trophy

Looking ahead to the 2025 U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, Parunika is focused on supporting her team in winning the trophy. “Every one of us is just focusing on how we can help the team to get that trophy,” she said. The left-arm spin quartet of Parunika, Aayushi Shukla, Sonam Yadav, and Vaishnavi Sharma are expected to play a key role in India’s success in the tournament. Parunika is also excited to represent India and hopes the fans will support them throughout their journey.

Beyond Cricket: Parunika’s Interests and Future Goals

Outside of cricket, Parunika enjoys relaxing and spending time with friends. She is also passionate about recovery, with sleeping being one of her favorite hobbies after a long day of cricket. Despite the challenges of being a 12th grader, Parunika remains focused on her cricketing career and is determined to continue excelling.

As India heads into the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, Parunika Sisodia is ready to make her mark on the cricketing world and contribute to the team’s success. Her journey is a testament to dedication, passion, and the spirit of never giving up.