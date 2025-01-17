Road accident fatalities reduced during year-end festivities: Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a significant 16.41% reduction in road accident fatalities during the year-end festive period from December 24, 2024, to January 15, 2025, compared to the same period last year.

This improvement, attributed to strict law enforcement and enhanced safety measures, highlights the state’s commitment to ensuring safer roads.

Encouraging Statistics: Fatalities Down, But Concerns Remain

In a post shared on social media platform X, CM Sarma stated:

“Between December 24 and January 15, there were 163 fatalities, compared to 195 during the same period last year. While this 16.41% decrease is encouraging, the loss of 163 lives remains a grave concern. We must continue working together to prevent every single death and ensure safer roads.”

On December 31, 2024, traditionally a high-risk day due to festive celebrations, only 32 road accidents were reported statewide, resulting in eight fatalities and 45 injuries. Sarma emphasized the government’s goal of achieving “Target Zero Road Accident Fatalities” in the coming years.

Proactive Measures for Road Safety

To address road safety concerns, CM Sarma conducted a comprehensive review with District Commissioners, Police Superintendents, and officials from the Transport and Excise Departments. Key areas of focus included:

Enhanced Law Enforcement: Strict measures against drunk driving, overspeeding, and other traffic violations.

Strict measures against drunk driving, overspeeding, and other traffic violations. Infrastructure Improvements: Adequate lighting on foot over-bridges and flyovers, installation of reflective signage, and regular road maintenance.

Adequate lighting on foot over-bridges and flyovers, installation of reflective signage, and regular road maintenance. Rural Road Safety: Mandating two speed breakers per kilometer on rural roads, especially near schools, hospitals, and police stations, with designs approved in consultation with local communities.

Addressing Drunk Driving and Urban Road Hazards

During the review, officials identified drunk driving as a significant contributor to road accidents, particularly in urban areas like Guwahati. Sarma instructed law enforcement agencies to intensify checks and awareness campaigns during festive seasons to curb such behavior.

Community Involvement and Future Goals

The Assam government is also involving local communities in road safety initiatives. CM Sarma highlighted the importance of community feedback in the placement of safety measures such as speed breakers and lighting systems.

He concluded by reiterating his administration’s commitment:

“Together, we can achieve safer roads for everyone. I urge all citizens to follow traffic rules and practice safe driving habits.”

Positive Outlook for Road Safety

This year-end improvement underscores the effectiveness of Assam’s road safety strategies. With continued efforts, including awareness campaigns and community engagement, the state is on track to reduce road accidents and fatalities further, striving toward its ultimate goal of zero road accident fatalities.