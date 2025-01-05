UN Warns of Service Disruption for Palestinian Refugees Amid Israeli Ban on UNRWA

Gaza: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has warned that its operations could be crippled as an impending Israeli ban on the agency is set to take effect by the end of January 2025.

In a brief statement on Saturday, UNRWA stated: “Time is running out for a possible ban on the agency that would prevent it from providing services to millions of Palestinian refugees.”

The UN also clarified that it does not plan to replace UNRWA, urging Israel’s parliament (Knesset) to reverse the decision that would severely impact humanitarian aid in Palestine.

Israel Passes Laws to Restrict UNRWA Operations

On October 28, 2024, the Israeli Knesset passed two laws:

One law bans UNRWA from operating in Israel, taking effect in three months.

The second law nullifies all agreements between Israel and UNRWA, ending Israeli dealings with the agency.

The United Nations has expressed grave concern, urging the Israeli government to reconsider its decision and uphold international law obligations.

Forced Displacements Continue in Gaza

Meanwhile, UN humanitarian agencies reported that Israeli forces have ordered more relocations in northern Gaza, citing upcoming attacks in retaliation for rocket fire into Israel.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) revealed that civilians in the Al-Bureij area of Deir al-Balah governorate were instructed to move west due to security threats.

OCHA also reported that Israeli authorities continue to block UN efforts to coordinate the safe movement of humanitarian workers in conflict zones.

Humanitarian Crisis Worsens in Gaza

Millions of displaced Palestinians are forced to flee amid heavy bombardment, often without essential belongings and into unsafe areas that lack food, water, and medical aid.

Humanitarian organizations are struggling to provide aid, as the ongoing crisis has made it nearly impossible to deliver critical relief to those in desperate need.

What’s Next?

With the Israeli ban on UNRWA set to take effect soon, the future of humanitarian aid in Palestine remains uncertain. The UN continues to call for intervention, warning that the situation could escalate into a full-scale humanitarian catastrophe.

