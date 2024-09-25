Unauthorized Constructions on Lake Land in Ameenpur: HYDRA Conducts Survey

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA), recently formed to tackle unauthorized encroachments on lakes, water bodies, FTL (Full Tank Level) areas, buffer zones, and government land, has now focused its attention on illegal constructions near a lake in Ameenpur, Sangareddy district.

HYDRA officials conducted a survey of the areas surrounding the lake to identify encroachments. In a recent operation at Nalla Cheruvu Lake in Kukatpally, HYDRA had demolished unauthorized structures in Kashtareddy Pet and Patelguda.

During that operation, authorities demolished 44 structures, including 25 villas and multi-storied buildings, which were in various stages of construction, all built on government land. This demolition was carried out under heavy police presence due to protests by the owners of sheds and buildings, as well as those who had leased the properties.

The crackdown on illegal constructions is part of a broader effort by HYDRA to reclaim public land and preserve Hyderabad’s water bodies and their surrounding areas.