Telangana: Unauthorized Shops Demolished in Pedapalli

Hyderabad: In a significant move, officials of the Ramagundam Municipal Corporation in Pedapalli district, Telangana, demolished several unauthorized shops. The demolition was carried out with strict police security at Pochma Ground, where town planning officers vacated the area before bringing down the shops.

Traders Protest Demolition, Demand Alternatives

Despite the demolition, small traders attempted to block the JCB machines and obstruct the process, voicing their concerns over the action. They demanded alternative employment options in exchange for the loss of their shops and argued that the demolition was unfair as it was done without prior notice.

Government’s Stand on Urban Development

The local authorities justified the demolition, stating that it was part of their efforts to enforce urban planning regulations and clear encroachments. However, the incident has raised concerns about the livelihood of small traders and the need for adequate compensation or relocation support.

Further discussions are expected as the government and traders continue to address the fallout of the demolition.