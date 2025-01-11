HYDRAA Sets Deadline to End Durgam Cheruvu FTL Controversy: Is the 25-Year Conflict Coming to an End?

HYDRAA has set a deadline to resolve the 25-year-old Durgam Cheruvu FTL controversy. Will this long-standing issue finally come to an end, bringing relief to residents? Find out more.

The Lake Protection Committee Chairman and Hydhra Commissioner, Shri A.V. Ranganath, has assured that a permanent solution to the Durgam Cheruvu Full Tank Level (FTL) dispute will be provided within the next four months, leaving no room for further controversy. The resolution will involve consultation with multiple stakeholders, including governmental departments and esteemed educational institutions.

Collaborative Effort for Determining FTL

Ranganath stated that the process for determining the FTL of Durgam Cheruvu will incorporate contributions from various governmental and educational organizations. These include IITs, BITS Pilani, JNTU, and local departments like the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), Survey of India, and the Telangana Revenue and Irrigation departments. All will collaborate in conducting a scientific study and eventually finalize the FTL determination.

The NRSC satellite imagery and Survey of India records will be thoroughly analyzed to prepare the final report.

Addressing Local Concerns Regarding FTL

Ranganath recently met with local residents surrounding Durgam Cheruvu, who raised concerns regarding the FTL and buffer zones that have been a contentious issue for the past 25 years. The residents, many of whom belong to six local colonies, expressed their frustration over the prolonged dispute, which they feel has hindered their ability to make full use of their properties.

During the meeting, Ranganath received and recorded the objections of the residents regarding the preliminary notification issued by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on FTL matters. Residents emphasized that they have been repeatedly overlooked in previous discussions on the issue and welcomed the opportunity for their voices to be heard in a formal setting.

Decades-Old Dispute Over FTL Clarification

The FTL issue has been a long-standing source of conflict, with locals pointing out inconsistencies in the assessments provided by different departments over the years. While other lakes have dried up or reduced in size, Durgam Cheruvu’s FTL appears to have been expanding, which has further compounded the issue.

Also Read: Telangana High Court Criticizes Government’s Decision on Special Shows and Ticket Price Hike for Game Changer

Residents noted that the lake was filled during heavy rainfall in 2000, leading to flooding in the surrounding areas, and since then, the FTL has been a subject of dispute. Locals have raised concerns that they have not been fairly consulted during the process and want their objections to be properly considered in the FTL determination.

Commitment to Transparent, Scientific Approach

Ranganath reiterated that the determination of the FTL will be carried out using scientific methods and that all stakeholder objections will be addressed. He emphasized that steps will be taken based on lake memoirs, village records, and survey numbers, ensuring that no one can challenge the decisions taken.

A Positive Step for Residents

The residents appreciated the opportunity to present their objections and expressed hope that a transparent and fair resolution would be found. They also commended the Lake Protection Committee for taking their concerns seriously and assured them that their views would be factored in the final decision.

At the public meeting, around 100 residents, including prominent individuals such as V. Gopalakrishna, L. Urmiladevi, B. Priyataramreddy, and others, participated in the discussion, reinforcing the community’s collective voice in the matter.

As the four-month timeline progresses, the residents and officials alike are hopeful that this historic dispute will finally see a conclusive and equitable resolution.