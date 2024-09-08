Unauthorized Structures Demolished at Lakshmi Srinivasa Constructions Villas in Mallampet

In a major crackdown on unauthorized constructions, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), under the #HYDRAA initiative, carried out demolition activities at the Lakshmi Srinivasa Constructions (Villas) located in Mallampet, under the Dundigal Municipality.

The operation, conducted amidst tight security with significant police protection, targeted illegal structures that had been built in violation of municipal regulations.

The demolition drive reflects the authorities’ commitment to maintaining the integrity of urban planning and ensuring that construction activities adhere strictly to the legal framework.

The operation has garnered attention on social media, where many have voiced their opinions, some supporting the move as a necessary step towards upholding the law, while others expressed concerns over the impact on the residents affected by the demolitions.