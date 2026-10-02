United Nations chief condemns attack on FlyDubai flight

United Nations: Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the attack inside the FlyDubai aircraft on its way from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday, according to his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

“The Secretary-General is grateful to all the authorities concerned for ensuring the safety of all passengers and for conducting their investigation”, he said.

“We will continue to monitor all developments related to this incident”, he said.

Guterres “strongly condemns” any acts that endanger civilian aviation and civilians, he said.

He is “deeply concerned” by the incident on FZ1073 and “is relieved that tragedy was averted”, Dujarric said.

India’s UN Mission lauded on X Captain Smit Machchhar, who fought back against an attempt by the Omani co-pilot to take over the aircraft and, despite serious stab wounds, managed to open the cockpit door to allow passengers in to overpower the attacker.

It called his action “a remarkable act of courage and bravery”, alongside a report of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s post on X, “In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others”.

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Earlier on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that it continues to closely follow the health condition of Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian national and the brave pilot of FlyDubai flight FZ 1073.

“After receiving initial medical treatment in a hospital in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, he has now been shifted to Abu Dhabi for continued medical attention and recovery. Our Ambassador in UAE met Captain Machchhar in hospital and enquired about his well being,” the MEA stated.

“Earlier, he also met his family and assured all possible support for the Captain’s health and well-being. Our Embassy in Abu Dhabi and Consulate in Dubai are in close touch with the local authorities in the matter. We once again salute Captain Smit Machchhar’s valour and courage. We also convey our deep appreciation for the admiration and support he has received from across the world for his act of gallantry,” the statement added.

India’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Deepak Mittal, met Machchhar and his family at a hospital in Abu Dhabi and said the Indian pilot, who was injured while preventing a mid-air attack on Wednesday, was speaking openly and remains in good spirits.