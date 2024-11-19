University of East London (UEL) Launches its Industry Advisory Board (IAB) in Hyderabad

Move part of India Tour 2024, aimed at fostering innovation and industry partnerships

Hyderabad: As part of its ongoing India Tour 2024, the University of East London (UEL) today launched its Industry Advisory Board (IAB) in Hyderabad. This significant milestone marks the second stop in the university’s three-city tour, which aims to strengthen academic-industry partnerships and promote sustainable education.

The HR roundtable, held alongside the IAB launch, brought together industry leaders, academicians, and government officials to discuss the latest trends and challenges in human resources, including digital transformation, employee experience, and diversity and inclusion.

Also Read: Centre to soon release framework for consumer protection in diamond industry

By establishing the IAB, UEL aims to collaborate with industry experts to develop innovative and industry-relevant curricula, enhance student employability, and drive research and innovation. This strategic move will ensure that UEL’s programs remain aligned with the evolving needs of the job market.

The Board’s agenda comprises two significant proposals:

(a) The initiation of a Merit-Based Scholarship program to recognize and reward exceptional academic achievement among Indian students.

(b) The presentation of UEL’s Careers Proposition, leveraging a network of over 4,500 industry partnerships to cultivate globally-minded graduates.

At the HR Roundtable, various spokespeople deliberated on topics such as the growth of Indian student participation in the UK over the years, the increasing share of Indian students at UEL, and the importance of Indian students to both UEL and the broader UK education market.

Other discussions also focused on UEL’s expectations from the Indian student market and the initiatives in place to meet these expectations, as well as the key reasons why UEL is an ideal choice for Indian students.

The HealthTech Roundtable at the event highlighted the issue of ‘Launching UEL’s Year of Health initiative in India’ to drive health innovation and wellness.

UEL’s strong partnership with Siemens and T-Hub has been instrumental in driving this initiative. By collaborating with these leading organizations, UEL offers students unique opportunities for internships, work placements, and research projects.

“Hyderabad, a city renowned for its technological prowess and entrepreneurial spirit, is the perfect backdrop for our India Tour 2024,” said Professor Amanda J. Broderick, Vice-Chancellor and President of the University of East London.

“The launch of our Industry Advisory Board and the insightful HR roundtable are key components of our efforts to foster strong industry-academia partnerships. By collaborating with industry leaders, we aim to equip our students with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the global job market.

This initiative, combined with our focus on sustainable education and innovation, underscores UEL’s commitment to making a positive impact on India’s future.”

The University of East London’s India Tour 2024, a collaborative initiative with Siemens and T-Hub, is a significant step towards advancing sustainability in higher education and fostering impactful partnerships between academia and industry in India.

This multi-city tour is designed to strengthen academic and industry collaborations, promote sustainable education, and inspire the next generation of global leaders. UEL’s commitment to international collaboration and its recognition of India’s role as a global powerhouse have driven this initiative.

By partnering with leading Indian institutions and industry players, UEL aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry, enabling students to gain practical experience and prepare for future careers. The tour will explore various themes, including sustainable development, technological innovation, and global citizenship.

The University of East London’s India Tour 2024 continues with a strategic roundtable on HR innovation in Hyderabad on November 19th, followed by the prestigious Women in Leadership Awards ceremony in Vadodara on November 22nd.

This launch of the Industry Advisory Board is a pivotal moment for the University of East London as it deepens its ties with India, creating more opportunities for students and driving educational innovation through strong industry collaboration.