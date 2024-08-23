UP: 40 children injured as balcony of pvt school collapses

Barabanki (UP): Around 40 children were injured when the balcony of a private school collapsed in Jahangirabad area of Barabanki district here in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, a senior police officer said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Dinesh Kumar Singh said that this incident took place in Avadh School when the children were trying to come down after the prayer meeting on the first floor of the school.

He said that about 40 children were injured in the accident, who were sent to the district hospital after first aid. The children are being treated under the guidance of the Chief Medical Officer and Chief Medical Superintendent, he said.

After inspecting the spot, District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar said that the school had recognition only till class eight, but children were being taught till intermediate.

He said that a committee of Joint Magistrate and DIOS is being formed in the matter.

He said that the school has been sealed for now. This matter will be investigated. Along with this, irregularities or negligence in the construction of the balcony will be investigated and action will be taken against the culprits, he said.