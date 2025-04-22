UPSC CSE Results: Shakti Dubey Tops, 26 Muslims Among 1009 Selected Candidates
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today announced the final results of the Civil Services Examination 2024, revealing a continued trend of female dominance among top ranks.
Shakti Dubey, hailing from Prayagraj, has secured Rank 1, followed by Harshita Goyal and Dongre Archit Parag at Ranks 2 and 3 respectively.
Top Ranker Shakti Dubey Shines Bright
An alumna of Allahabad University and Banaras Hindu University, Shakti Dubey’s journey to the top was marked by perseverance and academic excellence. This was her fourth attempt and the first time she made it to the interview round, which took place on March 14, 2025. University officials praised her as the “topper of her batch” and a “brilliant student”.
26 Muslims Clear UPSC CSE 2024
Out of the 1,009 candidates recommended by UPSC this year, 26 are Muslims, though none made it to the Top 25. Iram Choudhary (Rank 40) and Farkhanda Qureshi (Rank 67) are the highest-ranking Muslim candidates in the merit list. A total of 97 Muslim candidates were selected for the interview stage, and the success rate stands at 2.57%, lower than previous years.
Category-Wise Selection and Top 25 List
Among the selected candidates:
- 335 belong to the General category
- 109 from EWS
- 318 from OBC
- 160 from SC
- 87 from ST
Additionally, 45 candidates with benchmark disabilities were selected.
PM Narendra Modi, who is currently in Saudi Arabia, congratulated all successful candidates. The top ranks this year reaffirm India’s diverse talent pool, and also reflect women’s growing participation in civil services.
Muslim Candidates in UPSC CSE 2024 – Rank List:
- 40: Iram Choudhary
- 67: Farkhanda Qureshi
- 131: Mohammad Muneeb Bhat
- 142: Adiba Anam Ashfaque Ahemad
- 281: Wasim Ur Rahman
- 292: Md Nayab Anjum
- 314: Mohammad Haris Mir
- 345: Mohammed Shaukath Azeem
- 417: Alifa Khan
- 429: Nadiya Abdul Rasheed
- 442: Najma A Salam
- 506: Shakeel Ahmed
- 553: Shah Mohd Imran Mohd Irfan
- 560: Mohammad Aftab Alam
- 585: Mohsina Bano
- 594: Sayyed Mohd Arif Moin
- 633: Ghulam Haider
- 643: Hassan Khan
- 660: Ghanchi Gazala Mohamadhanif
- 711: Muhammed Salah T A
- 742: Sadaf Malik
- 768: Yassar Ahmed Bhatti
- 815: Javed Mev
- 847: Nazir Ahmad Bijran
- 993: Arshad Aziz Quresh
- 998: Iqabal Ahmad
UPSC CSE 2024: Top 5 Candidates
- Shakti Dubey
- Harshita Goyal
- Dongre Archit Parag
- Shah Margi Chirag
- Akash Garg
The UPSC Main exam was held in September 2024, followed by interviews from January to April 2025. The Prelims were conducted on June 16, 2024, with over 5.8 lakh candidates appearing out of nearly 10 lakh applications.
As UPSC continues to evolve, aspirants from diverse backgrounds are finding their place in India’s top bureaucracy, contributing to a more inclusive and representative civil service.