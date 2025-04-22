UPSC CSE Results: Shakti Dubey Tops, 26 Muslims Among 1009 Selected Candidates

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today announced the final results of the Civil Services Examination 2024, revealing a continued trend of female dominance among top ranks. Shakti Dubey, hailing from Prayagraj, has secured Rank 1, followed by Harshita Goyal and Dongre Archit Parag at Ranks 2 and 3 respectively.

Top Ranker Shakti Dubey Shines Bright

An alumna of Allahabad University and Banaras Hindu University, Shakti Dubey’s journey to the top was marked by perseverance and academic excellence. This was her fourth attempt and the first time she made it to the interview round, which took place on March 14, 2025. University officials praised her as the “topper of her batch” and a “brilliant student”.

26 Muslims Clear UPSC CSE 2024

Out of the 1,009 candidates recommended by UPSC this year, 26 are Muslims, though none made it to the Top 25. Iram Choudhary (Rank 40) and Farkhanda Qureshi (Rank 67) are the highest-ranking Muslim candidates in the merit list. A total of 97 Muslim candidates were selected for the interview stage, and the success rate stands at 2.57%, lower than previous years.

Category-Wise Selection and Top 25 List

Among the selected candidates:

335 belong to the General category

109 from EWS

318 from OBC

160 from SC

87 from ST

Additionally, 45 candidates with benchmark disabilities were selected.

PM Narendra Modi, who is currently in Saudi Arabia, congratulated all successful candidates. The top ranks this year reaffirm India’s diverse talent pool, and also reflect women’s growing participation in civil services.

40 : Iram Choudhary

: Iram Choudhary 67 : Farkhanda Qureshi

: Farkhanda Qureshi 131 : Mohammad Muneeb Bhat

: Mohammad Muneeb Bhat 142 : Adiba Anam Ashfaque Ahemad

: Adiba Anam Ashfaque Ahemad 281 : Wasim Ur Rahman

: Wasim Ur Rahman 292 : Md Nayab Anjum

: Md Nayab Anjum 314 : Mohammad Haris Mir

: Mohammad Haris Mir 345 : Mohammed Shaukath Azeem

: Mohammed Shaukath Azeem 417 : Alifa Khan

: Alifa Khan 429 : Nadiya Abdul Rasheed

: Nadiya Abdul Rasheed 442 : Najma A Salam

: Najma A Salam 506 : Shakeel Ahmed

: Shakeel Ahmed 553 : Shah Mohd Imran Mohd Irfan

: Shah Mohd Imran Mohd Irfan 560 : Mohammad Aftab Alam

: Mohammad Aftab Alam 585 : Mohsina Bano

: Mohsina Bano 594 : Sayyed Mohd Arif Moin

: Sayyed Mohd Arif Moin 633 : Ghulam Haider

: Ghulam Haider 643 : Hassan Khan

: Hassan Khan 660 : Ghanchi Gazala Mohamadhanif

: Ghanchi Gazala Mohamadhanif 711 : Muhammed Salah T A

: Muhammed Salah T A 742 : Sadaf Malik

: Sadaf Malik 768 : Yassar Ahmed Bhatti

: Yassar Ahmed Bhatti 815 : Javed Mev

: Javed Mev 847 : Nazir Ahmad Bijran

: Nazir Ahmad Bijran 993 : Arshad Aziz Quresh

: Arshad Aziz Quresh 998: Iqabal Ahmad

Shakti Dubey Harshita Goyal Dongre Archit Parag Shah Margi Chirag Akash Garg

The UPSC Main exam was held in September 2024, followed by interviews from January to April 2025. The Prelims were conducted on June 16, 2024, with over 5.8 lakh candidates appearing out of nearly 10 lakh applications.

As UPSC continues to evolve, aspirants from diverse backgrounds are finding their place in India’s top bureaucracy, contributing to a more inclusive and representative civil service.