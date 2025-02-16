Tel Aviv: A significant shipment of MK-84 heavy aerial bombs, each weighing 2,000 pounds, was delivered to Israel over the weekend. The shipment was recently authorized by the Trump administration, reflecting the continued strengthening of the Israel-U.S. defense relationship.

MK-84 Bomb Shipment Arrives at Port of Ashdod

The Israeli Defense Ministry confirmed that the heavy munitions arrived by sea, with the cargo unloaded overnight at the Port of Ashdod. The munitions were then transferred to trucks and transported to various Israeli Air Force bases for further use.

The operation was led by the Israel Ministry of Defense’s Mission to the United States, in coordination with the International Transportation Authority Unit and the Defense Procurement Directorate. The arrival of these MK-84 bombs is seen as a significant asset to the Israeli Air Force, enhancing its defense capabilities.

Strengthening Israel-U.S. Military Cooperation

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz emphasized that the arrival of these bombs highlights the strong military alliance between Israel and the United States. The shipment forms part of a broader effort to support Israel in light of the ongoing conflict in the region.

Since the escalation of the Middle East conflict in October 2023, Israel has received over 76,000 tonnes of military equipment, arms, and supplies from the U.S. by sea and air.

Also Read: EAM Jaishankar Meets Israel FM Gideon Saar at Munich Security Conference 2025



US Authorizes $7 Billion in Arms Sales to Israel

In early February, following a visit to Washington by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Trump administration approved arms sales to Israel totaling more than $7 billion. This includes a wide array of military equipment such as bombs, guided missiles, and related technology.

US Delivers MK-84 Heavy Bomb Shipment to Israel Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

The ongoing military support between the U.S. and Israel underscores the deepening strategic partnership between the two nations amidst heightened tensions in the Middle East.