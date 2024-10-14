US Deploys THAAD Missile System to Israel Amid Heightened Tensions with Iran

The United States has announced the deployment of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile system and accompanying US military personnel to Israel. The decision, made public on Sunday, is intended to bolster Israel’s air defense capabilities following a series of Iranian attacks, according to the Pentagon.

This strategic move comes after Iran launched “unprecedented” missile strikes against Israel on April 13 and October 1, as reported by the US Department of Defense. “Under the direction of the President, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin authorized the deployment of a THAAD battery and US personnel to support Israel’s air defense system,” the Pentagon stated.

The deployment reinforces the US’s “ironclad commitment” to protecting Israel and its citizens, while also safeguarding US personnel stationed in the region. The Pentagon noted that this deployment is part of broader measures taken by the US to strengthen the defense of Israel and mitigate further threats from Iran or its allied militias.

This is not the first time the US has deployed the THAAD system to the region. In previous instances, a THAAD battery was sent to Israel in 2019 for training and joint defense exercises, and another was stationed in the Middle East last year following the attacks on October 7.

On October 1, Iran launched over 200 ground-to-ground missiles into Israel, triggering emergency sirens and sending millions of Israelis into shelters. In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Iran had made a “serious mistake” and vowed repercussions.

In a recent call between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, the two leaders discussed strategies to respond to Iran’s escalating aggression. While US officials have discouraged Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant hinted at the possibility of a “lethal” retaliation against Iran.