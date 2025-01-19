US Launches Fresh Airstrikes on Yemen’s Capital Sanaa After Houthi Threats

Aden: In a significant escalation of tensions, U.S. forces carried out airstrikes in northern Sanaa, Yemen, early Sunday, targeting areas controlled by the Houthi rebels. The strikes were in response to the Houthis’ claims of having targeted the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman and other warships in the Red Sea.

U.S. Strikes the Al-Azraqeen Area in Sanaa

According to Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV, four U.S. airstrikes hit the Al-Azraqeen area, situated north of Sanaa. Local residents confirmed hearing multiple explosions throughout the city following the attack.

Houthi Claims of Targeting USS Harry Truman

This military action came just hours after Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea announced a “joint Yemeni military operation” targeting the U.S. aircraft carrier and its fleet. The operation, according to Sarea, involved drones and cruise missiles, marking the eighth such attack on the USS Harry Truman since its deployment to the Red Sea.

U.S. Central Command’s Role in the Region

The U.S. Central Command had confirmed the arrival of the aircraft carrier group to the Red Sea on December 14, 2023. In response to increasing threats from the Houthis, the U.S. has stationed a naval coalition in the region, conducting airstrikes on Houthi targets since January 2024.

Houthi Warning Amid Gaza Ceasefire

Yahya Sarea issued a warning to foreign military forces in the region, declaring that the Houthis would continue to “confront any aggression with qualitative military operations” even during the ongoing Gaza ceasefire period.

Recent Houthi Attacks on Israeli Targets

This latest escalation follows an earlier Houthi announcement on Saturday, in which they claimed responsibility for launching two missiles targeting Israeli assets in the Eilat area. Since November 2023, the Houthis have escalated missile and drone attacks on vessels they associate with Israel, citing their solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Continued Instability in the Region

The ongoing conflict between U.S.-led naval forces and the Houthi group in the Red Sea continues to fuel regional instability, with growing global security concerns.