Netanyahu’s Coalition on the Brink: Will Ben-Gvir’s Resignation Trigger Elections?

Tel Aviv: In a dramatic turn of events, Israel’s National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, and his far-right party have resigned from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government, citing strong opposition to the Gaza ceasefire agreement. The resignation, submitted on Sunday, leaves Netanyahu’s government with a precarious majority in the 120-member parliament.

Ben-Gvir Opposes Gaza Ceasefire Deal

Ben-Gvir, a staunch critic of the ceasefire, labeled the agreement as a “dangerous surrender deal to terrorism.” He expressed disapproval over key elements of the deal, including:

Halting the ongoing war in Gaza.

Withdrawing Israeli forces from northern Gaza.

Releasing Palestinian prisoners convicted of attacks against Israelis.

Allowing displaced Palestinians to return to their homes in northern Gaza.

Despite his resignation, Ben-Gvir hinted that his party might rejoin the government if military operations in Gaza resume.

Netanyahu’s Coalition in Jeopardy

The resignation reduces Netanyahu’s coalition to a slim majority of 62 seats in the Knesset. Should far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also withdraw support, Netanyahu’s government would lose its majority, potentially triggering early elections.

Ceasefire Agreement Faces Delays

Amid political turmoil, Hamas named three hostages set for release on Sunday, a move crucial to implementing the Gaza ceasefire. However, the start of the ceasefire has been delayed by over two hours, with Israel insisting on receiving the names of hostages as per the agreement.

Devastating Human Cost of the War

The Gaza conflict, which began on October 7, 2023, has resulted in a staggering death toll:

Over 46,000 lives lost in Gaza.

Hundreds of Israeli soldiers killed in the conflict.

As the situation unfolds, all eyes remain on Netanyahu’s fragile coalition and the implementation of the ceasefire agreement, which continues to spark intense political debate and public scrutiny.