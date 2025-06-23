US Strikes on Iran Could Endanger 1.6 Crore Indians in Gulf, Warns Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday strongly condemned the United States’ airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, raising concerns over potential war in the Gulf and questioning Pakistan’s apparent silence on the matter.

Speaking to the media, Owaisi took a sharp swipe at Pakistan and its army chief, suggesting that Islamabad may be complicit in the timing of the attack following a high-profile meeting with US President Donald Trump.

“Did Pakistan’s Army Chief Have Lunch with Trump to Approve Bombing Iran?”

In a direct attack, Owaisi asked,

“The Pakistanis should tell the world if they want Trump to get a Nobel Peace Prize for such an action against a sovereign state. The US airstrikes came just days after Trump hosted Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir for lunch. Did Munir have lunch with the US President for this?”

His comments come in the wake of growing regional tensions, as the US launched bombing raids on Iranian nuclear sites, citing Tehran’s support for Hamas and Hezbollah amidst its escalating conflict with Israel.

Owaisi Warns of Danger to Indians in the Middle East

The AIMIM chief warned that a full-blown war in the Gulf and Middle East could endanger the lives of more than 1.6 crore Indians residing in the region and cripple India’s economic interests.

“If that area erupts in a war, which unfortunately is very likely, it will have a grave impact on the Indians living there. The region is vital for India’s economy,” said Owaisi.

He highlighted that many Indian businesses and investments are tied to the Gulf nations, which also contribute substantially to India’s foreign direct investment (FDI) and remittances.

“US Creating False Narrative Like Iraq WMDs”

Owaisi also criticized the justification offered by the US, stating that the allegation of Iran possessing nuclear weapons is reminiscent of the false WMD narrative before the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

“They did the same before invading Iraq, and nothing came out. This is another bogey being used to justify aggression,” he said.

“This Helps Netanyahu, the Butcher of Palestinians”

Blaming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Owaisi said the US strikes serve Israeli interests and could trigger a dangerous nuclear arms race in the Arab world.

“This attack by the US has helped Netanyahu, who is a butcher of Palestinians. Israel’s blackmail and hegemony could now lead to regional instability,” he added.

Owaisi Demands Regional Stability and Accountability

In conclusion, Asaduddin Owaisi urged the Indian government to take note of the growing instability in the Gulf and safeguard the interests of Indian citizens and investments. He also demanded that Pakistan clarify its position and condemn any foreign attacks on sovereign nations like Iran.