Uttar Pradesh: SI Attempts Suicide After Alleged Harassment by Magistrate in Aligarh

In a shocking incident, a Sub-Inspector (SI) from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, attempted suicide by sitting on railway tracks, unable to bear the humiliation he allegedly faced in court.

The SI had presented five individuals in court for remand in a bike theft case. However, the magistrate reportedly accused him of arresting the wrong persons and used offensive language, causing deep distress to the SI.

Overcome with frustration and mental anguish, the SI attempted to end his life by sitting on the railway tracks.

Fortunately, his fellow officers acted swiftly and managed to rescue him in time, preventing the tragedy.

The incident has raised serious concerns about the treatment of police personnel by judicial authorities.

Authorities are looking into the matter for further investigation.