VCK opposition clouds PMK’s possible entry into TVK coalition

Chennai: Efforts by Tamil Nadu’s ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to strengthen its alliance ahead of the January local body elections have encountered resistance from the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), amid speculation that the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) could join the coalition.

The proposed expansion has exposed differences within the ruling alliance, with VCK leaders opposing the inclusion of the PMK and warning that such a move could prompt their withdrawal from the Cabinet.

The Congress, VCK and Indian Union Muslim League have been given representation in the government led by Chief Minister Vijay.

The MDMK supports the ruling formation, although its legislators have remained with the DMK. Parties previously associated with the DMK alliance subsequently came together under the TVK’s leadership to form the Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance.

With elections to local bodies scheduled for January next year, the TVK leadership is seeking to consolidate the coalition and improve its electoral prospects.

Expanding the government’s support in the Assembly is also understood to be among its objectives.

Against this backdrop, confidential discussions have reportedly been held to bring the PMK into the alliance.

However, neither a formal agreement nor an announcement confirming its entry has emerged. Speculation has centred on a possible ministerial position for Sowmya, the wife of PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, who is described as an MLA in reports about the discussions.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Vijay has reportedly expressed willingness to offer her a Cabinet berth. The reports have generated enthusiasm among PMK members, but Sowmya has dismissed the suggestion as a rumour.

Ministers have avoided making categorical statements, leaving uncertainty over whether negotiations have progressed.

Meanwhile, reports of a possible PMK entry have drawn objections from the VCK leadership.

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan and Minister Vanniarasu have reportedly warned that the party would leave the Cabinet if the PMK were admitted into the alliance.

Their position presents a challenge to the TVK’s efforts to broaden its political base while retaining its existing partners.

The developments have placed the leadership in a difficult position as it weighs the potential benefits of PMK support against the risk of losing the VCK’s participation in government.

For now, the proposed expansion remains uncertain, with Sowmya’s denial and the VCK’s objections complicating efforts to secure a broader coalition before the local elections.