Robotics, AI to drive next phase of precision healthcare in India

New Delhi : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr. Jitendra Singh, on Friday said robotics is poised to become a key enabler across every branch of medicine, extending beyond surgery to diagnostics, treatment and therapy, as India moves towards precision and personalised healthcare.

Speaking at the International Conference of the Society of Robotic Surgery (SRS India 2026) here, the Minister said robotics, artificial intelligence (AI) and nanoscience are expected to form an integrated ecosystem that will transform healthcare delivery by enabling treatment tailored to individual patients.

Dr. Singh, who is also a physician and diabetologist, said robotics should not be viewed solely as a surgical technology. He noted that while robotic surgery is currently the most visible application, future advancements could lead to the emergence of robotic medicine, robotic endocrinology and robotic cardiology, much like AI is now being adopted across multiple medical specialties.

Highlighting the rapid evolution of medical science, he said the world is entering an era of frontier technologies marked by advances in AI, biotechnology, nuclear medicine, nanotechnology and robotics.

The next phase of healthcare, he said, will increasingly rely on genetically driven diagnostics and personalised treatment approaches based on an individual’s genetic profile, lifestyle, dietary habits and environmental factors.

Emphasising the growing importance of precision medicine, Dr. Singh said patients suffering from the same disease may require different treatment strategies depending on their biological and environmental characteristics. Emerging technologies, he added, are making such customised healthcare delivery increasingly feasible.

Referring to the Genome India Programme, the Minister said 10,000 individuals have already been sequenced under the initiative and expressed optimism that India could eventually move towards gene sequencing for every newborn.

He noted that managing and analysing genetic data on such a massive scale for a population of over 1.4 billion would require extensive use of AI and robotics.

Dr. Singh also highlighted the potential of nanomedicine to address longstanding healthcare challenges. Citing ongoing efforts to develop oral insulin, he said nano-level innovations could improve drug delivery systems and open up new possibilities for treatment and disease management.