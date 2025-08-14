Very heavy to extremely heavy rain likely in Telangana in next 24 hours: IMD

Hyderabad: The Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, has issued a red alert, forecasting very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Medak, Sangareddy, and Vikarabad districts of Telangana during the next 24 hours.

In a bulletin issued at 1000 hours, it said heavy to very heavy rainfall (orange alert) is also likely at isolated places in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Kamareddy, Mahabubabad, Medchal–Malkajgiri, Mulugu, Nirmal, Nizamabad, and Suryapet districts during the same period.

The department said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, and Mulugu districts on Friday.

Similar conditions are expected in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mancherial, Mulugu, and Peddapalli districts on Saturday, and in Adilabad, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Mulugu, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Siddipet, and Suryapet districts on Sunday.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in the state during the next seven days, while light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected at most places.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 40–50 kmph are also likely at isolated places in all districts during this period.

On Wednesday, Tandur in Mancherial district recorded 18.2 cm of rainfall, followed by Chityal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district with 18 cm, Mangapet in Mulugu district with 16.4 cm, Nennela in Mancherial district with 14.6 cm, and Ginnedari in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district with 14.3 cm. Jambuga (13.8 cm) and Jankapur (13.7 cm) in Mancherial district, Regonda in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district (13.3 cm), and Kunchavelli in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district (12.7 cm) also received heavy rainfall.