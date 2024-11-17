Victoria Kjaer Theilvig’s Historic Miss Universe 2024 Victory for Denmark

Mexico City: Denmark’s 21-year-old beauty, Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, achieved a remarkable feat by winning the Miss Universe 2024 crown. The competition, held on Sunday in Mexico, marked the 73rd edition of the Miss Universe pageant.

Victoria was crowned by Sheynnis Palacios, the winner of Miss Universe 2023. The prestigious event saw participation from contestants representing 125 countries, with Victoria surpassing all to claim the coveted title.

Other Winners:

Chidimma Adetshina , representing Nigeria, was declared the first runner-up .

, representing Nigeria, was declared the . Maria Fernanda Beltran, from Mexico, secured the position of second runner-up.

India’s Performance:

India’s representative, Riya Singha, competed in the pageant but could only reach the Top 30, failing to advance to the final stages.

The Miss Universe 2024 competition was a grand showcase of beauty, intelligence, and confidence, leaving an indelible impression on audiences worldwide.