Vijay to Meet Villagers Protesting Against Parandur Airport Tomorrow

Chennai: Tamil superstar and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder-president Vijay will meet villagers protesting against the proposed Parandur Greenfield Airport in Chennai on Monday.

Meeting Details

The meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. at a wedding hall in Parandur. Sources from TVK revealed that Vijay initially preferred an open ground for the event, but logistical and weather-related issues necessitated a venue change.

Earlier plans to host the meeting at Ambedkar Thidal in Ekanapuram were altered due to restrictions imposed by the Kancheepuram police and overnight rain.

Crowd Control Measures

Senior TVK leaders have directed volunteers and officials from other districts to refrain from attending the event. Vijay has also implemented strict crowd control measures to ensure smooth proceedings. Police have set limits on attendance and the duration of the event.

Background of the Protests

The Parandur Greenfield Airport project, announced in August 2022, has faced significant opposition from residents and farmers. The project requires 5,746 acres of land across 20 villages, which includes fertile agricultural land and eco-sensitive water bodies.

Protesters argue that the airport will jeopardize their livelihoods and damage the local ecosystem. Demonstrations have continued for over 900 days, with villagers marking this milestone on January 10.

Key Issues Raised by Protesters

Destruction of fertile agricultural land.

Environmental degradation, including threats to water bodies.

Social and economic disruptions for residents of affected villages.

Villagers have staged nighttime demonstrations, boycotted grama sabha meetings, and passed resolutions demanding the project’s cancellation.

Police Restrictions

Authorities have frequently restricted access to protesting villages, erecting barricades and conducting vehicle checks to prevent outsiders from joining. Protest marches by political parties such as the BJP, PMK, Puthiya Thamizhagam, and organizations like Arappor Iyakkam have been denied or revoked permission.

Vijay’s Expected Impact

Vijay’s visit is anticipated to:

Bring significant media attention to the protesters’ cause.

Strengthen the resolve of villagers against the project.

Boost TVK’s popularity and public support for the issue.

Preparations for the Meeting

TVK office-bearers are coordinating with leaders of the protest committee and visiting the site to finalize arrangements. Vijay is expected to interact directly with the protesting residents, amplifying their concerns on a broader platform.

Conclusion

Vijay’s involvement in the protests is likely to highlight the ongoing agitation against the Parandur Greenfield Airport project and increase public and political pressure to reconsider its implementation.