Villagers Protest Ethanol Factory, Block NH 61

Nirmal: Tension erupted on Wednesday as residents from four villages staged a protest on National Highway 61 at Dilawarpur mandal headquarters, demanding the relocation of a proposed ethanol factory. Holding bottles of pesticides and threatening self-harm, the villagers urged the government to act swiftly and shift the factory to another location.

Residents of Dilawarpur mandal, Gundampalli, Mukundapur, and Samundarpalli villages gathered on the busy Nirmal-Bhiwandi stretch of the Maharashtra national highway early in the morning. Raising slogans against the government, they voiced concerns about the factory’s impact on their agricultural lands and daily lives, fearing severe pollution and disruption.

The sit-in protest brought traffic to a standstill for several hours, causing significant inconvenience to commuters. Passengers traveling in buses, cars, and school students were stranded, waiting in their vehicles from morning until the afternoon.

The villagers remain adamant in their demand to relocate the factory, asserting that its establishment would adversely affect their livelihoods and the environment. The protest highlights growing unrest among rural communities over industrial projects perceived as harmful to their surroundings.