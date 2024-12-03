Vivo X200 Launch Date Confirmed, Set to Arrive in India on December 12

Vivo has officially confirmed the launch date for its much-awaited X200 series in India. The flagship series will be unveiled on December 12, with two models – the standard X200 and the X200 Pro – being introduced to the Indian market. This event will take place next week, bringing the latest Vivo smartphones to Indian consumers.

While the official pricing will be announced on launch day, some details about the phones are already available, as the devices have already been released in China. The Vivo X200 Pro is expected to be priced below Rs 90,000, while the standard X200 model could cost under Rs 70,000. The devices are already listed on Amazon India, indicating their upcoming availability on the platform.

Vivo X200: Key Features

The Vivo X200 standard model features a 6.67-inch 10-bit OLED LTPS quad-curved display with support for PWM dimming, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. It also houses a triple-camera setup on the rear, which includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The phone is powered by a 5,800mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. Notably, Vivo continues its practice of bundling the charger in the retail box.

Both the X200 and X200 Pro are equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, built on a 3nm process, which features a Cortex-X925 performance core capable of reaching clock speeds of up to 3.6GHz. This promises premium performance, and we look forward to testing both models for a deeper dive into their real-world capabilities.

Vivo X200 Pro: Enhanced Features

The Vivo X200 Pro comes with a larger display than the standard model, boasting a 6.78-inch screen with an LTPO panel that supports a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz and thinner bezels measuring just 1.63mm. It is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery and also supports 90W fast charging.

The rear camera setup of the Pro variant sees significant upgrades, with a 200-megapixel Zeiss APO rear telephoto sensor replacing its predecessor. The other sensors include a 50-megapixel LYT-818 main camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The Vivo X200 Pro also features the new Vivo V3+ imaging chip, which brings advanced features like 4K HDR Cinematic Portrait video and 10-bit Log video recording at 60fps.

Stay tuned for more updates as we approach the launch event on December 12.