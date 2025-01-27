Waqf Amendment Bill: MP Asaduddin Owaisi Alleges Government’s Hidden Agenda Against Muslims

Hyderabad: Asaduddin Owaisi, Member of Parliament (MP) for Hyderabad and leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), has vehemently rejected the Waqf Board Amendment Bill, calling it undemocratic and harmful to the interests of the Muslim community in India.

Owaisi, speaking at a joint press meeting with opposition members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), expressed concerns that the bill, passed by the Modi-led government, would lead to the destruction of Waqf properties. He claimed the government’s actions were not focused on safeguarding these assets but on rewarding those who encroach upon them.

“The Union government wants to demolish and finish off the whole Waqf properties. These amendments are not meant to strengthen the Waqf board or address encroachments, but to reward the encroachers,” Owaisi said, adding that the bill was an attempt to impose the Hindutva ideology over the Waqf Board.

Criticism of JPC Chairperson’s Handling of the Bill

Owaisi also took aim at Jagadambika Pal, the JPC chairperson, for his handling of the proceedings surrounding the bill’s approval. According to Owaisi, Pal failed to give opposition members a fair opportunity to present their amendments or engage in the bill’s deliberations.

“He (Jagadambika Pal) is not only the mover of the bill but also the one opposing my amendment. This is a joke,” Owaisi remarked, criticizing the chairperson for his biased approach during the session.

Opposition Denied Time to Review Bill

The AIMIM leader further criticized the rushed process of the JPC’s proceedings. He expressed concern that opposition members were given inadequate time to review the bill’s draft report, which he estimated would be at least 500 pages long.

“How is it possible for all the members of different political parties to read a 500-page report and raise objections in just one day? This is a mockery of the parliamentary system,” he said.

He pointed out that parliamentary committees, such as the JPC, are designed to give MPs ample time to scrutinize bills and present their concerns, but the current proceedings were being conducted in haste.

Opposition’s Protest Against the Hasty Process

In a joint statement, opposition MPs, including Owaisi, condemned the JPC’s proceedings under the leadership of Jagadambika Pal, claiming that the committee ignored their requests for time to review important documents. They also objected to the Chairman’s unilateral decision-making, which they argued undermined the efforts to protect the rights of minorities and preserve constitutional values.

Owaisi and other opposition members emphasized that the passing of the Waqf Board Amendment Bill represented a serious deviation from the rules and procedures laid down by the Parliament.

Owaisi’s Call for Secularism and Minority Rights

Owaisi concluded his remarks by urging the Indian people to stand firm against what he called the government’s attempts to undermine the constitutional protections for minorities. He appealed to citizens to protect the values of secularism and social harmony, echoing the vision of leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

“The government is trying to give a saffron color to this secular nation, and we, the opposition, stand firmly to protect the constitutional guarantees given to minorities,” Owaisi said. He called on the people of India to rise in defense of the rights of minorities, ensuring the continuation of social harmony in the country.

The controversy surrounding the Waqf Board Amendment Bill has brought attention to the ongoing debates about the treatment of Muslim properties and the government’s policies towards minority communities in India. Owaisi’s strong stance highlights the growing concerns about the future of Waqf properties and the protection of Muslim rights under the current regime.