Schools in Hyderabad and Telangana to Observe Holiday Tomorrow on 28 January

Hyderabad: Several schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana are set to observe a holiday on January 28, 2025, in observance of Shab-e-Meraj, a significant occasion in the Islamic calendar. However, as it is an optional holiday, not all educational institutions will remain closed.

The Telangana government, in its official calendar for 2025, listed January 28 as an optional holiday for Shab-e-Meraj, rather than a general one. As a result, the decision to declare a holiday has been left to individual schools and institutions, leading to variations across the state.

Also Read: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Hussain Sagar During Republic Day Fireworks in Hyderabad, 1 injured

What is Shabe Meraj

Isra and Miraj, also known as Shab e Meraj, is one of the most profound and miraculous events in Islamic history. It took place approximately 10-12 years after Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W.) began receiving divine revelations from Allah, and it is commemorated on the 27th day of Rajab, the seventh month of the Islamic calendar. The journey holds immense significance for Muslims worldwide as it marks the night when Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W.) ascended to the heavens from Masjid Al-Haram in Makkah. This event, imbued with spiritual lessons, not only strengthened the faith of the Prophet but also brought about the institution of the five daily prayers, making it a cornerstone of Islamic worship.