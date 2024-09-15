Water in Petrol Leads to Vehicle Repairs: Protest Erupts at HP Filling Station

Telangana: In a shocking turn of events, vehicle owners in Ranga Reddy district’s Hastinapuram ZP Road discovered water mixed in the petrol at an HP filling station.

The issue came to light when drivers experienced mechanical problems with their vehicles due to the contaminated fuel.

When questioned about the problem, the station owner, Chandrasekhar, reportedly behaved rudely towards the complainants, exacerbating the frustration of the affected drivers.

The incident has sparked a protest at the filling station, with demands for the station to be seized and compensation to be provided to the aggrieved vehicle owners.

The petrol station has been accused of cheating customers by supplying only premium petrol instead of regular fuel.

Affected drivers expressed their dismay, stating that their vehicles required repairs due to the presence of water in the petrol.

The protestors are calling for immediate action against the station to prevent further incidents and to ensure justice for those who have suffered damages.