Water Users Association Urges KRMB to Release Nagarjuna Sagar Canal Water for Zone III

Hyderabad: The Saagu Neeti Viniyogadarula Sanghala Samakhya, a welfare association for water users and ayacutdars in Andhra Pradesh, has urged the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to release Nagarjuna Sagar Left Canal water to Zone III starting November 15 and to shift its headquarters to Vijayawada.

The association’s leaders submitted a memorandum to KRMB Chairman Atul Jain in Hyderabad. AV Gopala Krishna Rao, President of the association, stated that the total registered ayacut under the Nagarjuna Sagar Left Canal in Andhra Pradesh is 3.67 lakh acres, with 1.56 lakh acres in Zone II and 2.11 lakh acres in Zone III.

He noted that Andhra Pradesh is allocated 32.25 TMC of water from the 132 TMC under the left canal. The major crops in these regions include mango, tobacco, jowar, cotton, chillies, black gram, and green gram.

He emphasized that these crops require continuous water supply from November 15 for a month to ensure a good yield, but unfortunately, the ayacut in these areas is not receiving adequate water according to their demands and schedules