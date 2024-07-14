WCL Final | India Champions Hammer Pakistan Champions to Clinch WCL 2024 Trophy: Video

Edgbaston: India Champions emerged victorious in the inaugural edition of the World Championship of Legends, Pakistan Champions by 5 wickets in the final on Saturday, July 13, at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Pakistan captain Younis Khan won the toss and opted to bat first, leading his side to post a respectable score of 156/6 in their 20 overs.

India’s chase was led by Ambati Rayudu, who played a magnificent innings of 50 runs off just 30 balls. The team chased down the target in 19.1 overs, securing a comfortable victory.

A Strong Start for India

India’s chase began energetically, with openers Robin Uthappa and Rayudu aggressively taking on the Pakistan bowlers during the powerplay. Rayudu set the tone by hitting Aamer Yameen for a boundary and a six in the first over. Uthappa continued the assault, smashing Yameen for two boundaries in the next over before being dismissed in the same over. Suresh Raina, who came in at number three, hit a boundary but was soon caught by Sohail Tanvir, leaving India at 38/2.

Crucial Partnerships

Despite the early setbacks, Rayudu steadied the innings, forming a crucial 60-run partnership with Gurkeerat Singh Mann. Rayudu brought up his fifty off just 29 balls, putting India in a strong position at 98/2 after 11 overs. However, Pakistan fought back, taking the wickets of Rayudu (50 off 30) and Gurkeerat (34 off 33) in quick succession.

Dramatic Finish

Pakistan’s fielding lapses in the late stages allowed Yusuf Pathan and Yuvraj Singh to build a vital 42-run partnership. Pathan’s quickfire 30 off 16 balls kept India in contention as Yuvraj (15* off 22) struggled to accelerate. Pathan was eventually caught by Shoaib Maqsood while attempting a six in the penultimate over, leaving India needing 7 runs from the last 10 balls. Irfan Pathan then sealed the victory with a six on the first ball of the final over.

Pakistan’s Innings

Earlier in the day, Pakistan’s innings got off to a shaky start, with Anureet Singh dismissing opener Sharjeel Khan (12 off 10) in the second over. Sohaib Maqsood also fell early, losing his wicket to Vinay Kumar after scoring 21 (12). Kamran Akmal looked poised for a big score but was dismissed by Pawan Negi for 24, leaving Pakistan at 68/3 after 8.2 overs.

Shoaib Malik played the anchor role, keeping the scoreboard ticking as Pakistan’s batting struggled, especially after Misbah-ul-Haq retired hurt due to cramps. Without Misbah, Pakistan managed to reach 156/6, thanks in part to Sohail Tanvir’s quick 19* off 9 balls.

Conclusion

India Champions’ comprehensive performance in both batting and bowling ensured their triumph in the inaugural World Championship of Legends. The team’s victory was marked by standout performances from Ambati Rayudu, Yusuf Pathan, and a disciplined bowling attack, making them deserving champions of the tournament.