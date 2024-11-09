We will come back to power: KCR

Hyderabad: BRS party president KCR today expressed confidence that their party government would return to power in Telangana and added that they would win 100 per cent in the next elections. KCR met the leaders of Palakurthy constituency at his residence at Erravelli in Siddipet district.

Speaking on the occasion, KCR said people had understood what they had lost. The government has to protect everyone, he said, adding that they had to build and sustain the society.

He suggested to the ruling party leaders to not talk madly about demolition and added that power was not given to demolish the house, but to build them. He said he knew how to do rowdy panchayats and added that people have to be protected. He said he was not afraid of arrests.

