What’s at Stake? Donald Trump’s Inauguration Sets the Stage for Global Shifts

Washington: As millions around the world eagerly await Donald Trump’s second inaugural address, the US capital is abuzz with the arrival of foreign leaders, tech billionaires, and celebrities, all set to attend the historic inauguration ceremony. The event will take place inside the Capitol Rotunda, with Trump being sworn into office for a second presidential term.

Unlike his first inauguration in 2017, where several Democratic lawmakers boycotted the event, this time, seven prominent Democrats have chosen to attend. Additionally, several foreign dignitaries are breaking tradition by joining the high-profile ceremony.

Foreign Leaders Show Support for Trump’s Second Term

Among the international leaders attending are Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Argentine President Javier Milei, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa, and El Salvador President Nayib Bukele. Milei has praised Trump’s inauguration as a pivotal moment in the “global crusade for freedom,” calling it a symbol of a new era.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, although uncertain about attending, has expressed his belief that Trump’s presidency will mark a significant turning point for the Western world. “A different day will dawn over the Western world,” Orban said in a recent radio interview, suggesting that the end of a difficult era of governance is near.

Tech Giants and Celebrities Attend Trump’s Inauguration

Tech moguls such as Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and possibly Apple CEO Tim Cook are expected to take prominent seats at the inauguration. These tech tycoons, along with other high-profile figures, will join the event in a “position of honor on the dais,” according to reports.

The ceremony will also see the presence of several former US presidents, including Joe Biden, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama, along with their respective families.

Stars Set to Perform at Trump’s Inaugural Ball

While Trump faced challenges in attracting major performers for his first inauguration, the second one promises to be star-studded. Grammy-winning artists such as Nelly, Kid Rock, Lee Greenwood, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Christopher Macchio will be performing at the inauguration ball, bringing a significant entertainment factor to the historic occasion.

India Represented at Trump’s Inauguration

India will be represented at the swearing-in ceremony by External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, who will also meet with key representatives of the incoming administration and other dignitaries in Washington.

With high-profile guests and a star-studded lineup, Trump’s second inauguration is shaping up to be a major event, setting the stage for the next chapter in US politics and international relations.