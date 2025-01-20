Trump’s Inauguration: Streets Blocked and Security Tightened Across Washington D.C.

Washington: As the U.S. prepares for the highly anticipated inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, Washington, D.C. has enacted significant security measures, sealing off numerous streets and increasing law enforcement presence throughout the capital. With thousands of attendees expected, many areas surrounding the Capitol, the White House, and Capital One Arena have been blocked off with fences or barricades to ensure public safety.

Heightened Security and Road Closures in Washington, D.C.

Ahead of the inauguration, workers have been busy erecting fences around key locations, including Capital One Arena, where Trump held a rally on Sunday. The safety perimeter around the arena has been expanded, with additional checkpoints to prevent any security threats, especially after the recent terror attack in New Orleans, according to Matt McCool, the U.S. Secret Service special agent in charge of the Washington field office.

Security is being further bolstered by a heavy National Guard presence around the area, where approximately 20,000 people gathered for Trump’s rally. In addition, four subway stations will be fully closed on Inauguration Day, and various bridges and ramps connecting Virginia to Washington, D.C. may also be shut down to control traffic.

Trump Rally and Expectations for Inauguration Day

Despite the cold and wet weather, supporters of President-elect Trump lined up for hours to attend the rally, which stretched over a mile. However, due to limited capacity, many fans were unable to enter, with some choosing to leave as rain and snow began to fall. Trump’s inaugural address will take place at noon on Monday inside the Capitol Rotunda, where the event was relocated due to forecasted subzero temperatures.

Among the rally attendees was Leah Aguanno from Westfield, New Jersey, who expressed excitement about being part of the historical moment despite the unfavorable weather. “I’m expecting great changes and many orders to be reversed after Trump takes office,” Aguanno said, hoping that Trump would address the TikTok ban and work out an agreement with China regarding the app’s future in the U.S.

Chazz Hanson, another Trump supporter from Pickens County, Georgia, was optimistic about the changes Trump would bring. “The past three years have been challenging, and I’m hopeful that Trump will make the necessary adjustments moving forward,” he said.

Major Security Efforts for Public Safety

In total, 25,000 law enforcement personnel will be on duty to ensure public safety throughout the inauguration process. This unprecedented security presence underscores the significance of the event, with authorities working to maintain order and prevent any potential threats during the ceremony.

As Trump prepares for his second term in office, the measures taken in Washington, D.C. highlight the anticipation and the heightened security surrounding his inauguration day. With strict traffic control, increased law enforcement, and restricted access to key areas, the event is set to be a significant moment in U.S. politics.