Woman and Her Three Daughters Die by Suicide in Bhiwandi; Husband Finds Bodies After Night Shift

Bhiwandi: In a heart-wrenching incident near Mumbai, a 32-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide along with her three minor daughters in Fene village of Bhiwandi. The tragic discovery was made by her husband upon returning home from his night shift on Saturday morning.

Four Found Hanging in Chawl

According to police, the deceased woman has been identified as Punita Bharti (31), and her daughters as Nandini (12), Neha (7), and Anu (4). Her husband, Lalji Banwarilala Bharti, works at a power loom and had left for work on Friday evening.

When Lalji returned home around 9 am on Saturday, he reportedly knocked on the door several times. Receiving no response, he peered through a small window and was shocked to find all four hanging inside the house.

Police Begin Investigation

Police immediately reached the spot and conducted a panchnama, after which the bodies were sent to Late Indira Gandhi Smriti Upazila Hospital for post-mortem.

Local sources have indicated that a suicide note was found at the scene, in which Punita reportedly stated that no one should be held responsible for the deaths.

Community in Shock

The incident has sent shockwaves across the local community in Fene gaon, where the family had been living for some time. Investigations are underway to ascertain the exact motive behind the tragic step.

Authorities have not ruled out financial or domestic distress as potential causes, though the contents of the note and other findings are still being verified.

Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.