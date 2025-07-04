Hyderabad: Woman Attempts Suicide in Hussain Sagar Lake, Saved by Timely Intervention

Hyderabad: In a dramatic incident on Friday afternoon, a woman attempted to end her life by jumping into Hussain Sagar Lake but was rescued in time, thanks to the quick thinking of a Home Guard and the swift response of nearby people.

Incident Occurred Around 3:50 PM

The incident took place on 04 July 2025 at around 3:50 PM, when J. Sharadha (33), a housewife and resident of Subrahmanyam Swamy Temple area in Ramnagar, reportedly jumped into the lake under unknown circumstances.

Home Guard Tribhuvansa Alerts Nearby People

At that crucial moment, Home Guard Tribhuvansa, on duty at Traffic PS Gandhinagar, noticed the woman jumping into the water and immediately alerted people nearby. A family member present at the location also rushed in and successfully pulled her out before the situation turned fatal.

Police Notified, Woman Safe

Following the rescue, the Domalguda Law & Order Police were informed about the incident for further action. The woman is reported to be safe and out of danger.

SHO Venkata Laxmi of Gandhinagar Traffic Police Station confirmed the details and appreciated the prompt action taken by Home Guard Tribhuvansa and the alert citizens.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have not yet disclosed the reason behind the suicide attempt. Further investigation is underway to understand the circumstances and provide necessary support to the woman and her family.

The incident once again highlights the importance of community awareness and swift action in preventing tragedies.