Tension in Hyderabad’s Madannapet After Eggs Allegedly Thrown at Durga Procession

Hyderabad : Tension prevailed in the Madannapet area of Hyderabad’s Old City late on Saturday night, October 24, after unidentified persons allegedly threw eggs at a Durga Mata idol procession, triggering protests by members of Hindu organisations and BJP leaders.

According to reports, the incident occurred near the Santosh Hotel Lane at around 2 a.m. while the immersion procession, organised by the Veer Savarkar Nava Yuva Sangham, was passing through the area. The alleged incident angered some devotees, following which local activists and leaders gathered at the spot and demanded strict action against those responsible.

Senior police officials, including Charminar Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Kiran Khare, Additional DCP Majid, Saidabad ACP Shyam Sunder, ACP Venkat Reddy and Madannapet Station House Officer K. Chandra Sekhar, rushed to the scene to assess the situation and pacify those present.

Police personnel spoke with the procession organisers and members of the public, while some suspects were taken into custody for questioning. A case was also registered, and investigators began examining CCTV footage to establish the sequence of events and identify those allegedly involved.

The incident reportedly prompted protests by members of Hindu organisations and BJP leaders, who demanded action against the persons responsible. Police intervened to prevent the situation from escalating and said the procession organisers agreed to continue the event.

Police officials later stated that the situation had returned to normal and appealed to residents to maintain peace, preserve communal harmony and avoid circulating unverified information on social media and messaging platforms. They warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone found responsible following the investigation.

The investigation is underway, and the identities and roles of those involved are yet to be established publicly.