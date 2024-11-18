YMCA Honors Legendary Indian Basketball Players Geethu Anna Jose and Anita Pauldurai

Sports

The YMCA of Greater Hyderabad today honored two iconic women basketball players, Geethu Anna Jose and Anita Pauldurai, for their remarkable contributions to Indian basketball.

Safiya Begum18 November 2024 - 17:48
Hyderabad: The YMCA of Greater Hyderabad today honored two iconic women basketball players, Geethu Anna Jose and Anita Pauldurai, for their remarkable contributions to Indian basketball. The event celebrated their outstanding achievements and celebrated their legacy in the sport.

Geethu Anna Jose, an Arjuna Awardee, made history as the first Indian professional basketball player to join the Australian League. Anita Pauldurai, a Padma Shri awardee, is known for her exceptional skills and leadership on the basketball court. Both players have not only captained the Indian national basketball team in various international events but have also led Indian Railways to numerous victories, solidifying their places as trailblazers in the sport.

To commemorate their contributions, YMCA officials, including Mr. Norman Swaroop Isaac (Treasurer), Dr. Eugene George (Director of Sports and Physical Education), and Peter Santosh Diwakar (Life Member), presented the two legends with a shawl and a special memento. The memento marked 180 years of YMCA and 100 years of its relationship with the Olympic Movement.

The ceremony was attended by the following dignitaries:

  • Dr. Eugene George, Director of Sports & Physical Education
  • Geethu Anna Jose, Arjuna Awardee
  • Anita Pauldurai, Padma Shri Awardee
  • Peter Santosh Diwakar, Life Member
  • Norman Swaroop Isaac, Board of Director and Treasurer

This event not only celebrated the careers of these two legendary players but also highlighted their continued impact on Indian basketball, inspiring future generations of athletes.

